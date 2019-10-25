Singareni disburses Rs 258 Cr as Performance Linked reward to

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has disbursed Rs 258 crore as Diwali bonus to its employees. "Total amount disbursed was Rs 258 crores, each employee received Rs 64,700 as bonus. This is a record in the history of performance linked reward scheme bonus (of SCCL)," an official release from the state-owned coal mining company said on Friday.

This is in addition to the 28 per cent profit bonus amount given during the first week of this month. Nearly 41,700 employees got average Rs 1.64 lakh towards bonus and each employee received almost Rs One lakh during the current year, it said PLRS during the current year, a senior official of the SCCL said.

In 2013-14, each employee received Rs 13,540 as profit bonus and Rs 40,000 as Diwali bonus (PLRS Bonus) totaling Rs 53540, it said..

