International Development News
Development News Edition

China completes construction of AIIB headquarters in Beijing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:17 IST
China completes construction of AIIB headquarters in Beijing
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Construction of the headquarters of the China-sponsored Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing has been completed. India is the second-largest shareholder of the bank after China.

The headquarters building is located in Beijing Olympic Park in Chaoyang District and is made up of five office buildings, with a total floor space of 390,000 square meters, said Beijing Investment Group, which is in charge of the construction. The construction, which began in 2016, was formally completed on Thursday, official media here reported.

The AIIB, launched in Beijing in October 2014, is a multilateral development bank that aims to support the building of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. China is the largest shareholder of bank with 26.06 per cent voting shares. India is the second-largest shareholder with 7.5 per cent followed by Russia 5.93 per cent and Germany with 4.5 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Plea for entry of women into mosques, SC asks Centre to reply by Nov 5

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response by November 5 on a plea seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country and claiming that such restriction was unconstitutional and violative of fundamental rights to life,...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while...

French MPs okay budget for medical marijuana experiments

Lawmakers in France, one of few European countries to still ban medical cannabis use, approved the budget Friday for two years of patient experiments that advocates hope will pave the way for a change in the law. The National Assembly voted...

Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday issued the yellow alert for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts. Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019