International Development News
Indian, Chinese to be exempted from visas to enter Brazil: President

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:24 IST
Indian, Chinese to be exempted from visas to enter Brazil: President

Chinese and Indian tourists would be exempted from visas to enter Brazil for tourism or business, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced. "There will be no reciprocity in the beginning. (The) US, Australia, Japan, and Canada are already exempt from short-term tourist and business visas. The next country should be India," he said on Thursday during a meeting here, according to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

China has a population of about 1.39 billion people, while India has 1.3 billion. Both India and China are part of BRICS - an association of five major emerging national economies including Brazil, Russia, and South Africa. Bolsonaro on Friday met President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during his first official visit to China.

Brazilian and Chinese leaders emphasized continued cooperation between emerging economies in the face of protectionism worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

