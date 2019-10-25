Tata Coffee posts Q2 net profit of Rs 25.5 cr

Tata Coffee on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.5 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 25.42 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 486.05 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 461.48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL) is a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

It is Asia's largest integrated coffee company, the 2nd largest exporter of instant coffee and the foremost producer of specialty coffee in India. The company produces between 8,000-10,000 tonnes of shade grown Arabica and Robusta coffee at its 19 estates in South India. Its two Instant coffee manufacturing facilities in India have a combined installed capacity of 8,400 tonnes.

TCL, through its subsidiary Tata Coffee Vietnam Company Ltd (TCVCL), has a new freeze dried coffee manufacturing facility in Vietnam with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes. TCL exports green coffee to countries in Europe, Asia, Middle East and North America.

