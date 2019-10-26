International Development News
udChalo CEO, Varun Jain, Wins the Businessworld 40 Under 40 Award

- Recognised as India's Most Definitive List of Young Achievers

PUNE, India, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- udChalo, a brand of Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd, an online travel portal for the Defence Forces, announced that its Founder, Director & CEO, Varun Jain was recently named as India's Most Definitive List of Young Achievers, by Businessworld 40 under 40 in association with BW Disrupt. The Award ceremony took place at Taj Palace, New Delhi on 23rd October, 2019.

BW 40 under 40 summit is a quest for the most influential leaders of the year. Organized by BW Disrupt, it is a hunt for the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, disruptive founders, funders, innovators, corporate leaders and game changers under the age of 40. There were thousands of entries and nominations reviewed and evaluated over a period, which resulted in the shortlisted BW Disrupt 40 under 40 list winners.

"I am truly honored to be selected by Businessworld," said Mr. Varun Jain. "And I accept the award on behalf of all my udChalo colleagues who are so committed to supporting and defending our organization's mission and vision every day."

The BW Awards had a series of panel discussions, which included well-known personalities and key note speakers like Mr. Arnab Goswami, Managing Director, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder, Republic TV, Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Exchange4media Group and Mr. Alok Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, Policybazaar among others. The Jury members were senior well-established officials from across business verticals.

Mr. Varun Jain was invited to join in as a speaker for a panel discussion focusing on companies creating a Social Impact and shared his views on the subject. He talked about udChalo's commitment and mission in bringing about a change and providing service for the Indian Defence services community. Social impact-driven start-ups are considered to be a different set of the pie, but yet have to drive a business model. Varun informed the audience, how udChalo has a viable business model, which is delivering the cause it started out to do of making life simpler for soldiers.

Varun Jain, an A.I.T graduate with a B.E Computers, is a technology enthusiast with over 16 years of experience. He has a deep understanding and considerable experience in building Technology and Travel Products and Services Applications, Product Strategy and Design. Varun worked with Persistent and is also the founding member of Tavisca Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Varun is passionate about new ideas evaluation, conceptualization and execution of innovative technology solutions in travel and consumer space. In his current capacity as the CEO and Director for Upcurve, Varun is responsible for Upcurve's strategy for growth and scale.

About udChalo:

udChalo , a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an Online Travel portal for Defence personnel, was founded in 2012 by Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their dependents to travel with utmost ease. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, we stand true to our motto 'Service for Services'.

udChalo is registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA. It operates in the areas of travel for Defence personnel through the website www.udchalo.com, App platform and 60 plus offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel, Veterans and their Dependents. udChalo's booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces community.

udChalo , recently partnered with Oyo and Fab hotels to introduce a new hospitality service offering of 10,000 plus hotels available to all Defence personnel and is in the process of introducing additional services for the Armed Forces.

The company has been awarded the Best Employment Generating MSE in the Small - Services segment by SIDBI Economic Times India MSE Awards 2019,Entrepreneur India Award for the 'Travel startup of the year 2019' and has been recognized by Silicon India as one of the Top 10 OTA's (Online travel Agency) with a difference that it focuses on booking exclusive fares for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary forces, Ex-servicemen and their Dependents.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997494/udChalo_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017526/40_under_40.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

