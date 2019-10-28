International Development News
Development News Edition

Trade tariffs hit profitability at Philips

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:38 IST
Trade tariffs hit profitability at Philips

The Hague, Oct 28 (AFP) Electronics giant Philips said Monday that trade tariffs had begun to bite into the profit margins at one of its medical equipment units and that orders were flat in the third quarter. The Dutch firm that has largely shifted to building medical equipment in recent years reported that net profits fell by nearly 30 per cent to 208 million euros (USD 231 million) in the three months to September, thanks largely to 78 million euros in writedowns.

It was in the business line which makes equipment that helps doctors and hospital staff monitor patients that Philips said tariffs have begun to erode margins. The operating profit margin in the Connected Care businesses declined to 11.3 per cent from 15.8 per cent, "due to increasing headwinds from tariffs," chief executive Frans van Houten said in a statement.

He also cited the delayed impact of measures meant to mitigate the impact of tariffs, under-utilisation of factories and its product mix as factors for the unit's performance. Overall, sales rose by six per cent on a comparable basis, with China leading the way with double-digit growth.

But order intake was flat after surging 11 per cent in the third quarter of last year. While van Houten described the third quarter performance as "mixed results" for the firm, he said Philips still expects adjusted sales growth of 4.0-6.0 per cent for the year, with its overall operating margin to rise slightly.

Shares in Philips fell 3.2 per cent in midday trading on the Amsterdam exchange, where the AEX index was 0.2 percent lower. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly-approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

Friends then made fun of wushu, parents now enquiring about it: world champion Praveen

Taking up a sport that was at first ridiculed by his friends, Praveens historic gold at the recent World Championship ended up bringing parents and kids closer to wushu. Going off to sleep every night with thoughts of winning only the gold ...

20 civilians injured as terrorists lob grenade at bus stop in Kashmir town

Terrorists on Monday lobbed a grenade into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in Kashmirs Sopore town, injuring at least 20 civilians, police said. Of the 20, six people are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The...

Temporary reservoir coming up in city for Chhat puja rituals

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC has been constructing a temporary reservoir for the devotees to offer Chhat puja in south Kolkata. The move came after the National Green Tribunal has made the sprawling Rabindra Sarovar lake out of bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019