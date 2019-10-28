International Development News
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours:

DCM3 BIZ-CAIRN-RETRO TAX Arbitration Tribunal delays award in Rs 10,247 cr Cairn retro tax case to mid-2020

New Delhi: More than a year after hearings in an arbitration initiated by Cairn Energy against Rs 10,247-crore retrospective tax demand ended, the three-member Arbitral Tribunal has indicated that the award will be further delayed to mid-2020, the British firm said on Monday.

DCM10 BIZ-RIL-DIGITAL-ANALYSTS RIL's digital biz rejig to bring platform apps onto investor radar, say analysts

New Delhi: Reliance Industries' move to create a new subsidiary combining all digital initiatives will make the digital platform increasingly attractive to potential investors, according to analysts.

DCM12 BIZ-FDI-AVIATION DPIIT, aviation min exploring options to ease FDI norms to attract bidders for Air India

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the civil aviation ministry are looking at the possibility of relaxing foreign direct investment norms to attract bidders for national carrier Air India, an official said.

DEL25 BIZ-ECONOMY-MODEL-BOOK Carrot-and-stick economic model not workable in all countries, says economist Deepak Nayyar in book

New Delhi: The Singaporean-South Korean model of carrot-and-stick to implement policies cannot be replicated elsewhere in Asia, and heterodox or unorthodox economic policies will be more effective for latecomers to development, noted economist Deepak Nayyar writes in a new book.

DCM8 BIZ-BPCL-MOZAMBIQUE BPCL's Mozambique deal under govt scanner; yet to get investment nod: Sources

New Delhi: The government is looking into state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's (BPCL) investments in a gas block in Mozambique and has not yet formally given its approval to the firm for further spendings, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

