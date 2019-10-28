International Development News
Development News Edition

Competition hits Shree Baidyanath Ayurved margin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:16 IST
Competition hits Shree Baidyanath Ayurved margin
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Ayurvedic over the counter medicine and products maker Shree Baidyanath Ayurved is facing squeeze in a margin on account of intense competition in the sector. EBITDA margins of the 100-year-old company had declined by 220 basis points in two years. The FY'19 margin squeezed to 3.2 percent (provisional) in FY'19 from 5.4 percent in FY'17.

India Rating (Ind-Ra) has also downgraded its rating on account of these developments, though sales had expanded by 9.4 percent to Rs 536 crore. The downgrade in working capital limits reflects weaker-than-expected operating performance in FY'19 on account of intense competition in the ayurvedic medicine industry, which is likely to keep profitability under pressure in FY20- FY21, Ind-Ra said in a note.

Baidyanath faces stiff competition from organized and unorganized players in the Ayurvedic medicine market, where entry barriers are low, the rating agency said. The company does not have any term debt obligations and capex plans over the medium term.

The company's working capital cycle, which was four-to-five months over FY17-FY19, is likely to remain at the same level in the medium term, Ind-Ra said. Baidyanath has five branches - one each in Nagpur, Kolkata, Jhansi, Patna, and Allahabad. All the branches operate as individual strategic business units (SBUs) with separate management and departments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. may release parts of Baghdadi raid video

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he may declassify and release part of the video taken on Saturday of the raid in Syria in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed. The video is believed to include aerial footage...

Energy companies turn to animal poo for clean power

In the search for clean electricity, power companies in Finland are going green by way of brown, and have set their sights on a previously untapped energy source animal dung. During this months FEI World Cup showjumping qualifier at Helsink...

Scooter-borne couple mowed down by unknown vehicle in Chirag Delhi

A couple was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle while they were returning from a temple in southeast Delhis Kalkaji area on Diwali, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am.The couple, resident of...

Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants

London, Oct 28 AFP A UK court on Monday remanded in custody a truck driver over the deaths of 39 Asian migrants he had been smuggling, in a case that has horrified Britain and sparked a search for their country of origin. Maurice Robinson, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019