International Development News
Development News Edition

SA could not talk about nation-building without tackling social ills: Mthembu

Mthembu said while the nation has a lot to be proud of in the 25 Years of Democracy, much more remained to be done to create an environment conducive for the betterment of the lives of South Africans on a grand scale.

SA could not talk about nation-building without tackling social ills: Mthembu
“Our country needs a thriving economic sector to drive development and transformation imperatives destined to improve the quality of life and a better life for all,” Mthembu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

From the Boks' strong showing in the Rugby World Cup underway in Japan to the unforgettable performance of the Ndlovu Youth Choir on the international stage – these are just some of the national highlights that South Africans can be proud of.

"Nothing nurtures a sense of shared national pride better than the country consciously making efforts in nation-building activities, and nothing unites a people better than sport, arts, and culture.

"I'm certain we are all proud of how the Springboks have been showcasing the progress of our sport in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, having secured South Africa's spot in the finals… We equally pride ourselves with the performance of our National Netball Team, who have crowned the 2019 Africa Netball champions last week," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Monday.

Mthembu addressed the 4th Annual Nation Brand Forum in Sandton, Gauteng. Held by Brand SA under the theme 'Reviving South Africa's Nation Brand identity and narrative', the forum brought together a plethora of stakeholders, whose objective was to promote a cohesive approach when marketing South Africa internationally.

Mthembu said while the nation has a lot to be proud of in the 25 Years of Democracy, much more remained to be done to create an environment conducive for the betterment of the lives of South Africans on a grand scale.

"Our country needs a thriving economic sector to drive development and transformation imperatives destined to improve the quality of life and a better life for all," Mthembu said.

South Africa is currently the 60th most competitive nation in the world, out of 140 countries ranked in the 2018 edition of the Global Competitiveness Report published by the World Economic Forum. South Africa also ranked 82 among 190 economies on the Ease of Doing Business, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings.

He appealed to all sectors of society to rally behind the major investment drive that was initiated by President Ramaphosa in 2018. The country will in November host the second Annual South African Investment Conference in Johannesburg.

The Minister said South Africa could not talk about nation-building without addressing the social ills that limit the country's progress.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the acts of violence against women, children, and foreign nationals, and strongly condemn anything that seeks to break down the foundation it collectively took us to build.

"As a government, we have acted strongly by arresting the perpetrators of public violence and have implemented multi-faceted plans and interventions to prevent gender-based violence.

"We want to strive for a violence-free future that allows all to thrive," said Mthembu.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...

UPDATE 2-French police arrest far-right supporter over mosque shooting

French police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne in the southwest of France on Monday.Two people, aged 74 and 78, were seriously injured in the shooting at 1420 GMT as they tried to prevent the attacker fro...

Health News Roundup: New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.GlaxoSmithKline starts late-stage trial for experimental antibioticGlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it has begun a late-stage study testing its experimental antibiotic in patients with ...

Macron takes aim at Islamic 'separatism' in France

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Frances Muslim community to step up the fight against separatism as he toughened his rhetoric against Islamic radicalism in the wake of a deadly attack. The centrist Macron, whose main political riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019