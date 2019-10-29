International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares reach 3-mth peak as risk embraced

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 06:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 06:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares reach 3-mth peak as risk embraced
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Asian shares scaled a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time peaks amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 0.6% to reach ground last trod a full year ago. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.2% in early trade to its highest since late July.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 extended their gains by 0.1%. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

The U.S. trade representative also said they were studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire on Dec. 28 this year. "The market appears to be interpreting the improvement in trade talks as a positive sign that the U.S. will suspend its planned tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports due to take place in December," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

"This is a big assumption as talks could easily fail again if both parties don't find a compromise." On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.56% to score a record closing peak, while the Dow rose 0.49% and the Nasdaq 1.01%.

Microsoft Corp climbed 2.46% after winning the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract, beating out Amazon.com Inc. Google parent Alphabet Inc slipped in late NY trade after missing analysts' estimates for quarterly profit even though revenue growth topped expectations.

HANGING ON THE FED

The embrace of risk left bonds out in the cold, and yields on two-year Treasury notes hit four-week highs at 1.667%.

Bond investors are still looking forward to a likely rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, though they also suspect officials might sound cautious on moving yet further. "Some/many Fed participants may think/hope that the October cut will be the last of this cycle," Michelle Girard, chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets, said in a report.

"However, we expect weaker data over the coming months and quarters will force the Fed to lower rates further. We look for rate cuts in October, December, March, and June, dropping the fed funds target range to 0.75%-1.00% by the middle of 2020." That view is even more aggressive than the futures market, which has 50 basis points of cuts priced in by June.

Central banks in Japan and Canada also meet this week, with talk the former might ease further if only to prevent an export-sapping bounce in its currency. The shift from safe havens was working to weaken the yen. The dollar was firm at 108.98 yen, having reached its highest in three months, and was eyeing a major top at 109.31.

It fared less well on the euro, which edged up to $1.1097 , and eased back on a basket of currencies to 97.756 . Sterling firmed after the European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a vote to force an election on Dec. 12.

The pound was last at $1.2858, well above its low for the month at $1.2193. Spot gold slipped back to $1,491.43 per ounce, and away from last week's top around $1,517.

Oil prices steadied after taking a knock from signs of rising U.S. stockpiles. Brent crude futures firmed 12 cents to $61.69, while U.S. crude added 3 cents to $55.84 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares reach 3-mth peak as risk embraced

Asian shares scaled a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time peaks amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. Japans Nikkei led the way wit...

UPDATE 1-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

The California Public Utilities Commission on Monday said it would open a formal investigation into big power outages imposed by utilities this month in an effort to prevent wildfires as high winds heightened risks across the state. The inv...

FOREX-Trade optimism supports dollar vs yen; Fed awaited

Both the dollar and riskier Asian currencies held on to modest overnight gains on Tuesday, amid hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and as investors waited for direction from this weeks Federal Reserve meeting.U.S. President Don...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi defence minister says missile fell near military base, no damage

Iraqi Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Tuesday a missile fell near a military base hosting U.S. forces north of Baghdad but caused no damage.Shammari inspected the sprawling Taji base to see the security situation there, accompani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019