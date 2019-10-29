Russia resumes wheat export to Vietnam - TASS

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has resumed shipments to major buyer Vietnam after a temporary suspension on Vietnam's request, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov.

Vietnam slashed its purchases significantly a year ago after finding imports contained thistle seed. Earlier in October Vietnam asked Russia's agriculture safety watchdog to temporarily suspend issuing wheat export certificates.

"We have resolved the issue of supply... We had a question because of the presence of some weed seeds in the grain. We have solved this issue, have settled it with the Vietnamese side, the Russian grain has already come to the Vietnamese market," TASS cited Akimov as saying.

