Adani partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre infrastructure

In a strategic move to accelerate its foray into the data centre domain, the 13 billion dollar Adani Group on Tuesday announced partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world's leading global provider of data centre, co-location and inter-connection solutions.

  Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  Updated: 29-10-2019 11:53 IST
Data centres are a key pillar in digital transformation of a country. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to accelerate its foray into the data centre domain, the 13 billion dollar Adani Group on Tuesday announced a partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world's leading global provider of data centre, co-location and inter-connection solutions. According to the memorandum of understanding, Adani Enterprises and Digital Realty will jointly evaluate developing and operating data centres, data centre parks and cultivating under-sea cable provider communities of interest across India.

"The current data centre capacity is severely under-served and the partnership between Adani and Digital Realty looks to reshape this sector," Adani said in a statement. A move towards a connected, inclusive digital economy means more and more data is being generated across platforms like cloud and social media as well as accessed by more people using mobile technology. All this data needs to be stored, managed and disseminated to users via public and private cloud, making data centres a key pillar in digital transformation.

The collaboration will leverage Digital Realty's experience and industry-leading solutions for their global data centre customer base along with Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development and management. The strong engineering and project management capabilities of the two companies will also enable this partnership to execute effectively in a complex environment and deliver facilities on time with the required high up-time levels.

"Data centre infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India," said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. "This partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management." Adani said that as one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, the group's ability to power data centres with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centres.

According to industry estimates, the data centre outsourcing market in India -- currently pegged at about two billion dollars, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent to reach five billion dollars by financial year 2023-24. Digital Realty's Chief Executive Officer William Stein said: "We are strongly committed to working with Adani to build out a world-class data centre network in India to support the growth of our global and Indian customers."

Digital Realty supports more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centres located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Its clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. (ANI)

