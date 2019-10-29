Soybean futures fall on low demand

Soybean prices fell Rs 12 to Rs 3,780 per quintal at the futures trade on Tuesday amid weak demand as investors indulged in off-loading their holdings. On the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, soybean delivery for November contract slipped by Rs 12, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 3,780 per quintal with the business turnover of 72,610 open interest.

For December delivery, the contract fell Rs 8, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 3,814 per quintal with an open interest of 80,160 lots. According to traders, the prices of soybean fell as it witnessed selling pressure amid sluggish demand.

