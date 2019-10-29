Guar seed futures slip on weak domestic cues

Guar seed prices fell Rs 28 to Rs 4,023 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as participants were seen liquidating their holdings in line with weak market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to weak demand at the spot market amid increasing supplies from growing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 28, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 4,023 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 58,100 lots. Similarly, the contracts for December delivery shed Rs 26.5, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 4,071 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 33,050 lots.

