UPDATE 1-Russia resumes wheat export to Vietnam - TASS

  • Reuters
  • Moscow
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:37 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:31 IST
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has resumed shipments to major buyer Vietnam after a temporary suspension at Vietnam's request, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov.

Vietnam slashed its purchases a year ago after finding imports contained thistle seed. Earlier in October Vietnam asked Russia's agriculture safety watchdog to temporarily suspend issuing wheat export certificates. Vietnam had said if the seeds are spread in Vietnam, cattle cannot eat them and other countries could immediately create technical trade barriers or ban imports of Vietnamese goods.

"We have resolved the issue of supply... We had a question because of the presence of some weed seeds in the grain. We have solved this issue, have settled it with the Vietnamese side, the Russian grain has already come to the Vietnamese market," TASS cited Akimov as saying. This week, representatives of the Russian service are attending the unloading of Russian grain supply in Vietnam, Russia's agriculture safety watchdog said previously.

"We agreed on increased phytosanitary control over supplies... The most important thing right now is that three vessels have been unloaded," Akimov told TASS. It was not clear from the TASS report or his quotes whether the issuance of new export certificates has been resumed. Russia's agriculture safety watchdog did not reply to Reuter's request for comment.

Vietnam imported 506,400 tonnes of wheat from Russia in July-September this year.

Also Read: Vietnam urges restraint amid maritime tensions with China

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

