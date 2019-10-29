International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end lower on growth warning, profit taking

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:07 IST
Hong Kong shares end lower on growth warning, profit taking
Image Credit: PxHere

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, pulling back from six-month highs recorded a day earlier, as investors took profits, and as the city's leader warned that Hong Kong could record negative growth for the full 2019 year.

The Hang Seng index closed 104.50 points down or 0.39% at 26,786.76. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.22% to 10,547. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, the financial sector ended 0.46% lower and the property sector rose 0.11%. The IT sector, which had lifted the Hang Seng index to its highest close in six weeks on Monday, dipped 1.49%.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd, which gained 5.75%, while the biggest loser was Sands China Ltd, which fell 1.67%. China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.87% at 2,954.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.42%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.47%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.0625 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 7.0672. The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd up 3.76%, followed by China Tower Corp Ltd, gaining 2.41% and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, up by 2.02%. The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd, which was down 1.85%, Tencent Holdings Ltd, which fell 1.55% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, down by 1.55%.

Also Read: Building on Local Momentum: Malaysia's Greater Petaling Joins City Cancer Challenge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah and CEO of E...

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah and CEO of E...

Under-fire Shakib doubtful for India tour, BCB chief questions attitude

Uncertainty loomed over Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasans availability for the upcoming tour of India after the countrys Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan questioned his attitude amid reports that he is set to be banned for not reporting ...

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States has welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last week s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019