Silver price eases in futures trade

Silver prices fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 45,945 per kg on Tuesday as participants reduced their exposure at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in December contracts was trading lower by Rs 89, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 45,945 per kg in a business turnover of 10,802 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March was down by Rs 79, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 46,767 per kg in 1,159 lots. Analysts attributed the weakness in silver prices to cutting down of positions by participants to book profits at the current levels.

