International Development News
Development News Edition

Domestic demand for mining & construction equipment sector dips 17 pc in Jan-Aug: ICRA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:11 IST
Domestic demand for mining & construction equipment sector dips 17 pc in Jan-Aug: ICRA

Domestic demand for the mining and construction equipment sector fell 16-17 per cent in the January-August period, due to tight liquidity conditions in the market, delayed payment to contractors and an overall slowdown in the government spending on infrastructure activities, ICRA on Tuesday said. "The domestic demand for mining and construction equipment (MCE) industry contracted sharply by 16-17 per cent year-to-date (YTD) August CY19 on y-o-y basis," it said in a statement.

Given the current scenario, ICRA Research said it has scaled down its calendar year 2019 outlook sharply to a decline of 15-17 per cent after factoring in some post-monsoon recovery during the fourth quarter of CY19. "While revival in demand is expected during CY20 to about 5-10 per cent, the October 2019 (post which production of BS-III vehicles are not allowed) transition to the next emission norm is a potential headwind given the changes in the equipment and its substantial cost implications," the statement said.

"Overall, barring few select top-north pockets, demand has fallen significantly despite sizable discounting in the market. Our extensive channel check, pan-India has revealed the depth of demand decline across states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and NCR," said Pavethra Ponniah, vice-president and sector head, ICRA. Immediate term demand outlook in the dealer community is also negative, although few expect a recovery in the fourth quarter of 2019, Ponniah said.

Further, lack of liquidity on account of delayed payment by contractors coupled with slowdown in project execution is a cause for concern, Ponniah added. "Equipment utilisation in few markets is down almost 50 per cent. Consequently, delinquencies, which were holding largely steady for the construction equipment asset class until Q1 FY2020, are also expected to have increased in the past two months," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK government will accept opposition amendment to hold election on Dec. 11-BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnsons office.Johnson said on Monday tha...

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, (PTI):

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, PTICopra Office Rs.10,280-Dilpas Rs.10,300-Rajapur Rs.13,100-Balls Rs.11,000-Coconut Oil Rs.16,800-Oil Cake Expeller Rs.2,200-PTI VKBAPR APR...

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

Baghdad, Oct 29 AP Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes opened fire at protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest...

UPDATE 1-European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed

European shares fell for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday as weak earnings dampened optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress and ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.The pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019