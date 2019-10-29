International Development News
Development News Edition

Wonderla gets nod for amusement park in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:49 IST
Wonderla gets nod for amusement park in Odisha

Wonderla gets nod for amusement park in Odisha Chennai, Oct29(PTI): Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Tuesday said the company's board has given the nod to set up a new amusement park in Odisha. "The board has given an in-principle approval to evaluate setting up of an amusement park in Odisha consequent to an offer from the government of Odisha.", Wonderla Holidays said in a BSE filing.

In another notification, the company said it would commence construction of a new project in Chennai following approval from the government of Tamil Nadu. Wonderla Holidays Ltd has planned to establish the amusement park here at an estimated cost of around Rs 350 crore, the land for which has already been purchased.

The company said it had to delay the project following the levy of entertainment tax of 10 per cent by state government over and above the Goods and Services Tax. "Now, the government of Tamil Nadu has agreed to give exemption to the company from levy of entertainment tax for a period of five years commencing from November 1, 2019," Wonderla Holidays said.

The company said it would begin construction of the Chennai project soon, subject to necessary project approvals by the authorities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Drug peddler held in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with three kg of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, officials said. A police team was patrolling in Tikri Morh of Birpur when it intercepted a person who tried to flee on seeing the policemen, ...

Congress to protest against proposed privatisation of NRL

The opposition Congress on Wednesday will hold a dharna at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam to protest against proposed privatisation of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL, the largest refinery in the North Eastern region. The Union G...

UPDATE 1-Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

The British pound wobbled briefly on Tuesday as Britain looked set for a snap December election but its recent surge in hopes of a smooth Brexit look capped by the outside risks that the various election outcomes could bring to that scenari...

Congress to protest against proposed privatisation of NRL

The opposition Congress on Wednesday will hold a dharna at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam to protest against proposed privatisation of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL, the largest refinery of in the North Eastern region. The Union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019