Ashok Bajpai Appointed as New Chairman at Continental Hospitals in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Singapore: Business Wire India

Gleneagles Development Pte Ltd (“GDPL”), a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare (“IHH”), has appointed Mr Ashok Bajpai as the new Chairman of Continental Hospitals in India, effective 24 October 2019.

Mr Bajpai is currently Group Head of Operations and Integration at IHH, where he is responsible for integrating the Group’s business processes by leading cross-functional and organisational teams across IHH to ensure alignment while building a culture of accountability. He brings with him close to 30 years of experience with leading multinationals across South Asia and Asia Pacific, including in other hospital groups. He will fulfil this role concurrently with his latest appointment with Continental Hospitals.

As Chairman of Continental Hospitals, Mr Bajpai will work with the rest of the Board of Directors to guide and advise the management team as it delivers on its business strategy, while ensuring alignment and continual improvement in its service development, physician engagement and clinical quality.

He assumes the Chairmanship position from Dr Lim Suet Wun, Group Chief Operating Officer at IHH, who will be retiring from the Board of Continental Hospitals after three years as its Chairman.

Continental Hospitals operates a state-of-the-art, JCI [1] -accredited 750-bed facility in Hyderabad offering multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary care. It is known for its leading position in all major specialties on offer, as well as its excellent trauma care abilities. Since IHH acquired a majority stake in 2015 [2], the Group has consolidated and ramped up the hospital, introducing key initiatives to enhance its service offerings and improving operational and cost efficiencies.

Mr Ashok Bajpai said: “As part of IHH’s commitment to growing in India, it is top priority for us to work towards integrating, improving and learning from Continental Hospitals’ operations. We thank Dr Lim Suet Wun for his invaluable work in integrating the hospital into IHH’s fold during his tenure as Chairman. We continue to see great opportunities in working together with our partners to scale new heights of clinical excellence and patient service.” ________________________________________

[1] Joint Commission International [2] IHH currently holds a 62.23% stake in Continental Hospitals.

About IHH Healthcare Berhad

IHH Healthcare Berhad is a leading premium integrated healthcare provider in markets where the demand for quality care is strong and growing. We are one of the largest healthcare groups in the world by market capitalisation and are listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia and the Main Board of SGX-ST.

Employing more than 55,000 people and operating over 15,000 licensed beds across 80 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide, the Group offers the full spectrum of integrated healthcare services from clinics to hospitals to quaternary care and a wide range of ancillary services across our operating subsidiaries:

• Parkway Pantai Limited is one of Asia's largest integrated private healthcare groups with a network of 29 hospitals throughout the region, including Malaysia, Singapore, India, China and Brunei. Its “Mount Elizabeth”, “Gleneagles”, “Parkway” and “Pantai” brands are among the most prestigious in Asia.

• Acibadem Holdings is Turkey’s leading private healthcare provider, offering integrated healthcare services across 22 hospitals in Turkey, Macedonia, Bulgaria and Amsterdam. The “Acibadem” brand is renowned for its clinical excellence in the Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa (“CEEMENA”) region. • Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated private healthcare provider in India. It operates across a network of 29 hospitals and 400 diagnostic centres in India, Dubai and Sri Lanka. Fortis is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange.

• IMU Health is IHH’s medical education arm, and oversees the established higher learning institutions of International Medical College (“IMC”) and International Medical University (“IMU”) in Malaysia.

IHH is the leading player in our home markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and India, and key growth markets of China and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.ihhhealthcare.com

About Ashok Bajpai

Mr Bajpai has close to 30 years of experience working in government and leading multinationals in India and the APAC region. He began his career with PwC Consulting in Los Angeles and later joined the Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. of India, where he served in various senior roles both in India and abroad.

In 2005, he returned to the private sector as Chief Operating Officer of Arcelor Mittal in Indonesia. He then joined Yum! Brands as Country Head of Pizza Hut Delivery and also launched the country’s first Taco Bell. In 2014, he became Managing Director of G4S South Asia with 150,000 employees in 4 countries.

In 2017, he became Managing Director of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. New Delhi, where he served until June 2019 after which he joined IHH in his current role.

Mr Bajpai holds a degree in Economics from the George Washington University and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, USA.

To view the image click the link below: Mr Ashok Bajpai Group Head of Operations & Integration, IHH Healthcare PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)