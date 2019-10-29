International Development News
WorldRemit selects eight finalist coaches for Future Stars programme

The Future Stars programme was developed by WorldRemit and Arsenal to celebrate the positive impact that grassroots youth football coaches have on their communities, helping the children they train to develop life skills both on and off the pitch.

The eight finalists will now compete in a public vote on www.FutureStars.WorldRemit.com for the chance to attend a personalized training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches in London - sponsored by WorldRemit. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

A panel of judges from Arsenal and its official online money transfer partner, WorldRemit (WorldRemit.com), have selected eight coaches as finalists for their Future Stars coaching programme.

The eight finalists will now compete in a public vote on www.FutureStars.WorldRemit.com for the chance to attend a personalized training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches in London - sponsored by WorldRemit.

About Future Stars

Now in its second edition, the Future Stars programme received over 1,400 online applications this year from across Africa and the Americas.

From these entries, a panel of judges selected 20 semi-finalists to receive Arsenal shirts for their youth team as recognition of their hard work within their communities.

The judging panel then narrowed these 20 semi-finalists down to eight finalist coaches – four males and four females.

Male Future Stars finalists

Bakit Isaac Agogo from Gulu, Uganda

Feisal Abdi Hassan from Nairobi, Kenya

Luis Alejandro Castañeda Vargas from Bogotá, Colombia

Samuel Taylor from Accra, Ghana

Female Future Stars finalists

Beldine Lilian Achieng Odemba from Nairobi, Kenya

Chinasa Ukandu from Lagos State, Nigeria

Joan Nabisenke from Kampala, Uganda

Vivian Johana Pirateque Garzón from Bogotá, Colombia

Two winners - one male and one female - will be chosen by a public vote to fly to London for a personalized training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches.

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

