Pressure Mounts on Premier League Managers After Slow Season Start

The Premier League season is stirring tension among the top clubs, with Manchester United and Tottenham experiencing early challenges on their road to success. Manager Michael Carrick of Manchester United is under scrutiny as the team faces a disappointing start, with only one win out of four matches.

Following a disheartening 3-2 defeat against Brighton, Carrick aims to inspire a turnaround ahead of Manchester United's clash against Fulham this Sunday. Meanwhile, Fulham, yet to secure a league victory, recently demonstrated potential through a draw against Liverpool and a League Cup triumph over West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola maintains an unbeaten streak but seeks stronger Premier League results as they visit Bournemouth. As the league intensifies, clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea find themselves chasing the dream of reclaiming a winning momentum, with Arsenal and Manchester City setting the early pace domineeringly.