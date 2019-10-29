Finance minister releases special commemorative coin of Paramahansa Yogananda

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released a special commemorative coin to mark 125th birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda, known as the Father of Yoga in the West. Paramahansa Yogananda, founder of two organisations Yogoda Satsanga Society of India and Self-Realisation Fellowship, belongs to the line of gurus whose message is universal transcending nations and religions, an official statement said.

"Here was a yogi who took the message which was universal message not based one particular school of thought or religion and made it so acceptable for the whole world. India feels strongly about this great son of the universe who brought in harmony to all our hearts and minds," Sitharaman said while speaking on the occasion. The event was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Culture Secretary Arun Goel, and Swami Vishwananda Giri.

