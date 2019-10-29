U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin open to looser rules for big banks- Bloomberg reporter

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is open to loosening regulations that stiffened liquidity rules for big banks to relieve possible cash crunches in short-term funding markets, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The banks have raised an issue around intra-day liquidity, and that is something that makes sense for regulators to look at," the reporter quoted him as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)