International Development News
Development News Edition

RBI imposes Rs 1-cr penalty on Bandhan Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:50 IST
RBI imposes Rs 1-cr penalty on Bandhan Bank
Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Bandhan Bank for not bringing down the promoter shareholding to 40 percent. Bandhan MFI had obtained an in-principle universal banking license from the central bank in 2014 and started full-fledged operations as a bank from August 2015.

RBI imposed the penalty on account of failure to pare the shareholding of Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd to 40 percent of its paid-up voting capital, within three years from the commencement of the business of the bank, the lender said in a BSE filing. Bandhan Bank came out with an IPO and got listed in March 2018.

The bank had recently merged with Gruh Finance, which brought down the shareholding of the promoter from 82.26 percent to 60.96 percent. The lender had earlier said it was making efforts to further reduce the shareholding to 40 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2018's anti-corruption matters were handled by ICC: BCCI ACU head on Shakib

The BCCIs Anti-Corruption Unit ACU head Ajit Singh on Tuesday said that investigations into Shakib Al Hasans breach of anti-corruption code during a 2018 IPL game was completely handled by the ICC. Shakib was suspended by the ICC for two ye...

Modi invites Saudi companies to invest in energy sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited Saudi companies to invest in Indias energy space saying that the government has set a target of USD 100 billion investment in the sector. Addressing a session at the Future Investment Initiati...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.30pm TOP STORIES FGN53 SAUDI-PM-LD KINGSaudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism agree to boost bilateral security cooperation Riyadh Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on...

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson's romance has officially 'fizzled out'

All good things must come to an end. Such is true about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnsons relationship. It seems like the two have called it quits and are no longer seeing each other. Demi and Mikes relationship has fizzled out and they arent s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019