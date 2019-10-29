Official opening of renovated library takes place in Mariupol, funded by EIB

The official opening of the renovated Korolenko city library took place today in Mariupol. Because of its importance for the educational and cultural development of the city, Mariupol Central Library was selected for funding under the EIB Early Recovery Program. Since December 2018, the restoration of the facade and roof insulation, and the cladding of the facade wall with Alucobond panels were conducted. Inside the building, electrical wiring installation with the installation of lighting fixtures and repair of interior facilities was completed.

Now, along with the traditional services for readers, there will also be an e-library. Readers will be able to use e-books and tablets and will have the opportunity to access the world's electronic library (either through their gadgets or by downloading material from the library) and download books to their device using QR code.

An information booth will provide access to the library's electronic catalog, as well as access to documents and mass media electronic databases. Additionally, readers will be able to order hard copy books, by the end of the day, of the Mariupol catalog of 270,000 books that are not physically held in the library premises.

Jean-Erik de Zagon, Head of the EIB Office in Ukraine, said: "This project is very special and unique in a way for us. A number of important infrastructure projects that we are implementing currently in Mariupol, are aimed at solving this region's present challenges – from connectivity to access to clean drinking water. Reconstruction of this library is no less important – it aims at ensuring the region's prosperous and successful future. A major renovation has turned this facility into a modern e-library with its limitless possibilities to access various sources of information, to study and gain new knowledge – which is vital for the further development of Mariupol and the Donbass region."

Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, said: "Since today Korolenko library will receive a new life. Jointly with the European Investment Bank and "SocialBoost" organization we have not just renovated the building's façade and conducted renovation inside, we have changed the very philosophy of this place. I am convinced that this place will become a new attractive focal point for the local youth. Through such modern format of the library, we will cultivate reading habit among the local kids"