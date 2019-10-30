Bayer says number of glyphosate plaintiffs jumps to 42,700
Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday that the number of U.S. plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer mushroomed to 42,700 from 18,400 in July.
Third-quarter adjusted core earnings for the group rose 7.5%to 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), helped by higher sales of crop protection chemicals, seeds and consumer healthcare products, it added.
Also Read: Health News Summary: Bayer expects significant surge in number of U.S. glyphosate cases
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bayer
- plaintiffs
- Germany
- US
ALSO READ
Health News Summary: Bayer expects significant surge in number of U.S. glyphosate cases
Dortmund beat Bundesliga leaders Gladbach, Bayern held by Augsburg
Soccer-Bayern defender Suele sidelined with torn cruciate ligament
New-look Bayern out to prove Spurs drubbing was no fluke
Six Bayern fans hurt in mass assault at youth match in Athens