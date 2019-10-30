International Development News
UPDATE 1-Next Plc weighs on FTSE, UK gears up for December election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:20 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Results-driven falls in Next Plc shares pulled the UK blue-chip index lower on Wednesday, while markets braced for a wide array of possibilities for the way forward on Brexit after parliament approved a December election. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% by 0844 GMT, while the midcap index shed early losses to turn flat.

In news-related moves, retailer Next dropped 3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the company said sales in September were hit by unusually warm weather, while small-cap passport maker De La Rue plunged nearly 30% to its lowest in two decades after another profit warning. Standard Chartered added 2.2% after a forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit, even though it flagged headwinds from a likely drop in global growth and lower interest rates.

Still, moves on both UK benchmark indexes were marginal as investors waited for the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to lower interest rates for the third time this year as it looks to soothe an economy bruised by the protracted trade war with China.

The latest in the Brexit saga saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson win parliamentary support for an election on Dec. 12 as he seeks to break a political deadlock after lawmakers forced his hand to get another delay to the departure date. The parliament has so far rejected the divorce agreements put forth by him and his predecessor, Theresa May, except for Johnson's last attempt where the deal was approved for a second reading.

Highlighting the aversion to UK equities due to the uncertainties that ensued the 2016 Brexit referendum, the FTSE 100 has gained just 15% since the UK voted to leave the European trading bloc, a far cry from the 50% rise for its Wall Street counterpart Dow. The FTSE is set to record its third month of losses for 2019 in October, as its exporter stocks have been knocked by a firmer sterling due to no-deal Brexit fears abating.

Among midcaps, medical products maker ConvaTec jumped 10% after quarterly revenue came in above market expectations and Computacenter advanced 6% following upbeat results for the last three months.

