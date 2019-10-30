International Development News
Development News Edition

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks to create $50 bn car giant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:56 IST
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks to create $50 bn car giant

Milan, Oct 30 (AFP) US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Groupe PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, announced Wednesday they are in merger talks that could create the world's number four automaker. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said in a statement it "confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world's leading mobility groups" with PSA.

The statement and a similar one from PSA offered no additional details. A person with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Tuesday that the merger would yield an entity valued at about $50 billion.

The person said Carlos Tavares, the chief executive of Peugeot's parent, Groupe PSA, would lead the new company as CEO while John Elkann, chairman of FCA, would be chairman. Discussions between the automakers are ongoing and there is no guarantee of an agreement, the source said, confirming details first published in the Wall Street Journal.

According to Bloomberg News, FCA's board of directors is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. A merger of the two groups would bring under one roof Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

The discussions come just months after a proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler and French automaker Renault fell through. PSA has never hidden its interest in automotive sector consolidation.

Fiat Chrysler's former boss Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, also spoke repeatedly about the need for consolidation in the automotive sector. The tie-up would combine the strengths of the two groups.

Despite its Italian origins with Fiat, FCA does not have a very strong position in Europe compared to PSA with its French and German brands. On the other hand, PSA is absent from the massive US market, where FCA has Chrysler plus the Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands.

"Both FCA and PSA need an alliance," Marco Bentivogli, head of the Italian trade union Fim-Cisl, said late on Tuesday when rumours of merger talks first began to circulate. "This is not the first time Elkann and Tavares have spoken," he added.

PSA posted a new record for revenues of 74 billion euros ($82 billion) in 2018 while FCA reported 110 billion euros in revenue. The French group has a market capitalisation of 22.54 billion euros on the Paris Stock Exchange, while FCA is valued at just over $28 billion on Wall Street and 20.74 billion euros in Milan.

FCA shares in Milan rose more than 10 percent at the opening bell. Meanwhile, PSA shares climbed more than 8 percent in Paris. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

The multi-starrer Housefull 4 made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.The film...

Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

Tokyo, Oct 30 AFP Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the countrys highest peak, police said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been made pub...

At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution has risen to 35 percent, the seasons highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be purely attributed to it, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SA...

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Patel's 144th birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. The prime minister will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019