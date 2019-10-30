Petronet LNG shares up 2.5 pc after Sept quarter results

Petronet LNG shares closed the day 2.5 per cent higher on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter. Shares of the company trimmed most of its early gains and closed at Rs 285.35 apiece, up 2.20 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 apiece.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.48 per cent to close at Rs 286.10 apiece. Net profit in July-September quarter stood at Rs 1,089 crore, 90 per cent higher than Rs 572.89 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations, however, slipped to Rs 9,361.18 crore from Rs 10,745.34 crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal. Petronet said its board of directors approved special interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for 2019-20.

