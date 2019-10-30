International Development News
Development News Edition

Petronet LNG shares up 2.5 pc after Sept quarter results

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:12 IST
Petronet LNG shares up 2.5 pc after Sept quarter results

Petronet LNG shares closed the day 2.5 per cent higher on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter. Shares of the company trimmed most of its early gains and closed at Rs 285.35 apiece, up 2.20 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 apiece.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.48 per cent to close at Rs 286.10 apiece. Net profit in July-September quarter stood at Rs 1,089 crore, 90 per cent higher than Rs 572.89 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations, however, slipped to Rs 9,361.18 crore from Rs 10,745.34 crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal. Petronet said its board of directors approved special interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Patel's 144th birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. The prime minister will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visi...

Hope govt takes 'balanced approach' on AGR issue to ensure sector's long-term viability: Airtel

A day after a panel of secretaries was formed to suggest ways to mitigate financial stress in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is in the best interest of all parties to formulate a constructive mechanism to ensure that...

Lebanon's president asks cabinet to continue in caretaker role until new govt forms

Lebanons President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked the cabinet to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed, following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday.Hariris resignation toppled his coalition ...

US STOCKS-Futures flat as earnings pour in; Fed decision looms

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank has already lowered borr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019