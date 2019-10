Klaus IT Solutions PrivateLimited said on Wednesday it has launched a new 200-seaterdevelopment centre in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru-based engineering and IT solutionsprovider said in a statement that it currently employs around1300 employees in the country and plans to double itsheadcount in the next two years.

