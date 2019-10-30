International Development News
Development News Edition

Nesco leases 6 lakh sq ft office space to corporates in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:44 IST
Nesco leases 6 lakh sq ft office space to corporates in Mumbai

Diversified firm Nesco Ltd has given on lease over 6 lakh sq ft prime office space in Mumbai to corporates like HERE Technologies and IndiaFirst Life Insurance. Nesco Ltd, which is into real estate, exhibition centre, food and beverages and engineering businesses, has developed 'Nesco Tower-4' comprising one million sq ft of leasable area in Goregaon East, Mumbai, with an investment of about Rs 600 crore, excluding land cost.

"We have leased over 6 lakh sq ft office space to seven corporates in the Nesco Tower-4. Property consultant JLL India has helped us in the leasing transactions," said Nesco Managing Director Krishna Patel. The company has already completed and leased 8 lakh sq ft in Nesco I, II and III towers.

Asked about rental income, Patel said the total expected rent from the entire 1.8 million sq ft area, once fully leased, would be around Rs 325 crore annually. Patel said the company would develop more commercial towers in this 60-acre project.

JLL India, the country’s largest real estate consultancy and professional services firm, has facilitated this leasing deals with HERE Technologies, the leading location intelligence and open location platform company, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Carmel Point Investments India Pvt Ltd and a large global co-working services provider along with other marquee names. There is huge demand for quality, Grade A office spaces, Patel said.

"JLL’s landlord representation team facilitated the Nesco Tower 4 management in getting the right mix of tenants. Being a leader in commercial office space leasing, our cross-functional team was able to align all parties involved toward a common goal of efficient use of available office space," said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures flat as earnings pour in; Fed decision looms

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank has already lowered borr...

Day-Night Test: BCCI orders 72 pink balls from SG

The BCCI has asked manufacturer SG to deliver 72 pink balls by next week for Indias first-ever day-night Test, to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that SG pink balls will ...

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for 'proportionate representation' in Modi Cabinet

BJP ally JDU, which had refused to join the Modi government in June, on Wednesday pushed for a proportionate representation for the party in the Union Cabinet, saying if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP president Amit Shah takes an initi...

Russia confirms Putin's participation in upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil

Russias Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday announced that President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 11th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in Brazil next month. The president Putin plans to take part in the BRICS Summ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019