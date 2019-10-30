International Development News
Development News Edition

India's marine exports to China touches USD 800 million; on course to cross USD 1 billion mark

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:44 IST
India's marine exports to China touches USD 800 million; on course to cross USD 1 billion mark

India's exports of marine products to China tripled in the last nine months touching USD 800 million and is expected to cross the USD one billion mark this year, according to an official statement. The big push of marine exports to China were part of India's efforts to widen its export base to bridge huge trade deficit with the world's second largest economy, which last year climbed to USD 57 billion.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing along with Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) organised a promotional event and buyer seller meet on marine products on Wednesday on the sidelines of China Fisheries and Seafood expo in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao. K S Srinivas, Chairman of MPEDA led a delegation of 40 plus Indian exporters and exporters associations for the event which witnessed “huge response” from Chinese importers with more than 50 participants from 25 major importing companies participating in the event, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here said.

Last two years have witnessed a quantum jump in the exports of India’s marine products to China. In the first nine months of this year, India's exports of marine products to China has tripled and touched almost USD 800 million as per the data released by China’s customs authority just two days back, the statement said.

“At this speed, we are bound to cross USD one billion mark in the year 2019,” it said, adding that early this month a Chinese trade delegation visited India and signed a contract for the import of marine products worth USD 500 million in the next two years. Srinivas briefed about India's strength in this sector with the country emerging as the 4th largest exporter of seafood in the world.

India is the second largest aquaculture producer, 3rd largest fish producer in the world with exports of marine products worth USD 7 billion. China is a major importer of marine products with imports of around USD 12 billion, he said.

He also elaborated about the massive efforts put in by India in ensuring the quality of the products thereby earning a great reputation in the international market, the statement added. Prashant Lokhande, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Indian Embassy, said: “The bilateral relationship between India and China has emerged as one of the most vibrant and mature relationships during the last few years".

He referred to the two informal summits between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, in Wuhan in 2018 and the recent one in Mamallapuram. “The summits laid a solid foundation for growth in our commercial and economic engagements. Our bilateral trade is touching USD 100 billion mark,” he said.

“However, India has strong concerns on huge trade deficit with China and I am happy that the product which you all are handling has the potential to reduce the trade deficit by USD two billion if explored in a mission mode,” he said. India’s trade deficit with China mounted to USD 57 billion last year in over USD 95 billion total trade.

At the Mamallapuram summit, Modi and Xi agreed to setup a new mechanism led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua to discuss trade, investment and services. “I am confident that today's event will be a major milestone in India-China commercial relations and pave its way of achieving USD two exports of Indian marine products to China in the near future,” Lokhande said.

China’s importers may also like to pursue with GACC (General Administration of Customs China) for early registration of Indian species, he said. He also said Indian Embassy has streamlined the process of granting business visas to Chinese businesses going to India.

“We are now providing one-year multiple entry business visas to Chinese businesses and that too online with no need to visit the embassy. One just needs to apply online and receive the visa online, take a print and go to the airport. No hassles at all,” he said. The Embassy is also providing five-year multiple entry tourist visas to Chinese tourists, he said.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by Indians in getting visas to visit China, he said: “Of course, my friends from India present here would tell how difficult it is to get Chinese visa for our businesses. We are working with Chinese government to streamline its visa”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze, stubble burning primary reason

Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies. Weather experts s...

EU won't give broad access to its market after Brexit if Britain tramples standards

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...

UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

A teachers strike in Chicago moved into the 10th school day on Wednesday, as the teachers union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table. The strike is the sec...

UPDATE 2-Chile says it can't host trade and climate summits after protests

Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.The APEC summit was scheduled to bring togeth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019