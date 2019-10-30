TVS Motor ties up with Cadisa Group to strengthen presence in

Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has entered into a partnership with the Cadisa Group to strengthen its presence in the Central American region. The company's partnership with Cadisa Group would step up presence across Guatemala and El Salvador.

Under the arrangement, Cadisa will facilitate the opening of 15 flagship outlets in a phased manner. In a company release on Wednesday, TVS Motor said it would be present in 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala.

Besides, it would provide 25 service centers to ensure complete service and spare part support to customers. "We are delighted to partner with a well-known company such as Cadisa Group, to expand our presence in Guatemala and El Salvador...," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice-President-International Business R Dilip said.

"With this partnership, we will be able to offer customized products with complete service and spare parts for our customers throughout Central America," he said. TVS Motor Company said under the partnership, it would showcase three new products at the upcoming EXPO Moto 2019 to be held in Guatemala City.

"We at Cadisa will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor global standards," Cadisa senior director Jorge Siekavizza said. "The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Guatemala and El Salvador," he said.

TVS Motor would retail Apache RTR2004V, RTR180, 160 2V, Stryker125, scooters Wego and Three wheeler-King Deluxe in Guatemala and El Salvador, it said.

