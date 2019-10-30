International Development News
Development News Edition

Jio slams COAI; says association blackmailing govt citing imaginary crisis in telecom sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:36 IST
Jio slams COAI; says association blackmailing govt citing imaginary crisis in telecom sector

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Wednesday slammed telecom industry body COAI for its "threatening and blackmailing" tone in its communication to the government on non-existent crisis in the sector following the Supreme Court ruling on payment of statutory dues. Reacting to the charges levelled by Jio, COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said: "This is a private matter between the members of the association and will be addressed in due course within the ambit of Governance structure of COAI."

Jio has taken strong exception to the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) dispatching a late night communication to the government without waiting for its comments. In a strongly-worded letter to Mathews, Jio said that an unlikely event of failure of two operators will not have any impact on competition and the Centre's Digital India agenda. Jio accused COAI of "serious breach of trust" and having a "prejudiced mindset completely laced with one-sided thought process".

"It seems there were extraneous consideration to sent this letter, only on behest of other two members. By such unwarranted behaviour COAI has just proved that they are not an industry organisation but just a mouthpiece of two service providers," Jio said in its letter on Wednesday. Jio, the newest and the most aggressive player in the telecom clan, said that it disagrees with the intent, tone and contents of COAI's letter, which it argued does not represent industry views by any stretch of imagination.

COAI, in its letter to the government, said that in the absence of immediate relief by the Centre, two of the three private mobile operators -- Airtel and Vodafone Idea which provide services to 63 per cent of the current subscriber base -- will face "unprecedented crisis". Attacking COAI's position, Jio said: "We are taking a strong umbrage at COAI exploiting the legitimate pay out obligations to create an alarmist propaganda for the doom of the telecom sector in the country."

Jio said it disagrees with the "threatening and blackmailing tone" of COAI and accused the older operators of not investing sufficiently in the sector and "shedding crocodile tears" by claiming financial stress. It also said the operators have not shown any inclination to modernise networks, while Jio promoters have made an equity investment of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

"Therefore the failure of these operators cannot be blamed on the Government," Jio argued. The financial difficulties of the said operators is their own doing and effect of their own commercial decisions, Jio said, adding the "government should not be obliged to bail them out of their own commercial failure and financial mismanagement".

Jio said that COAI's observations were not only factually incorrect and unwarranted but tantamount to contempt of court. "COAI's intent of using this as an opportunity to seek non enforcement of the SC judgement and asking for relief is strongly objected by Reliance Jio...These operators have the capacity and enough monetisation possibility to comfortably pay government dues," Jio said.

Jio also said that COAI as an organisation "supposedly representing all operators" should stop blaming the apex court ruling and instead ask members to respect the judgement and "stop forum shopping for relief". Jio has also categorically told COAI that references made on predatory pricing in its letter is in fact an issue which has been settled in all legal forums, and is not only out of place and irrelevant but displays lack of application of mind by COAI.

In its letter to the telecom minister, COAI sought the government's immediate intervention to avert an unprecedented crisis in the sector, and also mentioned that one of its members has a different opinion on the matter and will present its comments separately. COAI warned that impact of the crisis could be potentially catastrophic for the country, leading to curtailing of investment and deterioration of services and job losses, as well as shattering of investor confidence.

The top court had last week upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer. While Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, Vodafone-Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore. Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Syria gov't raps "occupation", opposition urges justice as peace panel opens

Syrias government condemned what it called the occupation of its land while the opposition demanded justice and peace on Wednesday at the opening of a U.N.-backed panel meant to usher in reconciliation after 8-12 years of civil war.The firs...

UPDATE 2-Brazil President Bolsonaro says he wants his country to join OPEC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years. The comments come ahead of a massive auction of oil rights in ...

Vietnam will be a tough challenge: Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

As the team gears up to face Vietnam in two friendly matches, Indian womens team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said Vietnam will be a tough challenge for them. Vietnam is going to be a tough challenge. We have seen the video clips of their match...

UPDATE 2-Denmark clears major hurdle for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Denmark on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, removing the last major hurdle to completion of the Russian-led project that has divided opinion in the European Union.The Danish permit was the last needed for the 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019