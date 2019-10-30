International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian, Chinese economies to accelerate in Q4, says report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:58 IST
Indian, Chinese economies to accelerate in Q4, says report

India and China are projected to see accelerated economic growth in the fourth quarter of this year, bucking trends in the US and the European Union, according to a report. The Economist Intelligence Unit on Wednesday said it expects third-quarter GDP growth to be weak across most of the world's biggest economies.

"Of the G7 and BRICS economies, only India and the UK are expected to post third-quarter results that show an acceleration from the second quarter. In the case of the UK, however, there is limited cause for celebration, as this only represents a recovery from a disastrous second quarter," it said in a release providing excerpts of a report. In the third quarter, India's real GDP growth is estimated to be 1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and is projected to rise to 2.20 per cent in the fourth quarter, as per the report.

According to the report, Canada and the US would be the fastest-growing G7 economies in the third quarter, with growth expected to come in at 0.4 per cent. "Indian and Chinese economies set to accelerate in Q4, bucking trends in the US and EU," the release said.

The report noted that buffeted by the US-China trade war, a shrinking workforce and a leveraged banking sector, Chinese economic growth slowed to 1.35 per cent in the second quarter. The slowdown should continue into the third quarter but in the fourth quarter and in the first quarter of next year, "we forecast a pick-up in growth to 1.6-1.8 per cent as government stimulus kicks in and policies to boost the labour market and household impact are announced," it added.

Noting that the US economy is showing signs of strain, the report said that consumer sentiment has softened as trade tariffs have become a greater cause for concern. "We expect the US to continue to slow in the fourth quarter and to post an annual result of 2.2 per cent for 2019 and just 1.6 per cent in 2020," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Approving PM Johnson's Brexit deal would be top priority of Conservative govt -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons first priority if his Conservative Party wins a majority at a planned December election will be to get his Brexit deal approved by parliament, his spokesman said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, lawmakers vote...

U.S. State Dept official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador

President Donald Trumps nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said on Wednesday he had known earlier this year that the presidents personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was involved in a campaign about then-Ambassador to Ukrai...

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as focus shifts to Fed

Wall Street struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors geared up for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to counter any fall...

Islamic State mole may get $25 million US bounty on Baghdadi's head: report

An extraordinarily well-placed informant is expected to receive some or all of the USD 25 million US bounty that had been placed on Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis head, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Baghdadis safe ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019