JPVL Q2 loss widens to Rs 164.74 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 164.74 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 46.71 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower revenues. Total consolidated revenue of the company declined to Rs 797.57 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from Rs 1,020.48 crore a year ago, as per a BSE filing.

Consolidated loss of the firm stood at Rs 260.26 crore during April-September, higher than 26.96 crore in the same period of last year. Total revenue of the company in the first half of this fiscal also dropped to Rs 1,882.31 crore from Rs 2,151.27 crore earlier.

