International Development News
Development News Edition

Boeing CEO admits mistakes on key 737 MAX safety system, gets pummeled on compensation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:09 IST
Boeing CEO admits mistakes on key 737 MAX safety system, gets pummeled on compensation
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged the company made mistakes in the development of a key safety system at the center of two fatal 737 MAX crashes and was hammered over his compensation at a U.S. House hearing on Wednesday. In the most intense exchange at the hearing so far, Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee thundered at Muilenburg, "You said you're accountable. What does accountability mean – are you taking a cut in pay? Are you working for free from now on until you can cure this problem? These people's relatives are not coming back, they're gone. Your salary is still on," he said, gesturing to family members of crash victims attending the hearing.

"Congressman, it's not about the money for me," Muilenburg said. Cohen interrupted: "Are you giving up any money?"

"Congressman, my board conducted a comprehensive review," Muilenburg said quietly, but clearly shaken. Cohen thundered: "So you are saying you are not giving up any compensation at all? You are continuing to work and make $30 million dollars a year after the horrific two accidents that caused all of these people's relatives to go, to disappear, to die?"

"Congressman, again, our board will make those determinations," Muilenburg said. "You're not accountable? You're saying the board's accountable?" Cohen said.

"Mr. Congressman, I am accountable sir," Muilenburg said. Lawmakers also released Boeing documents that showed the company had considered adding an MCAS alert on the flight control panel to the 737 MAX. Another Boeing document warned that if a pilot failed to respond in more than 10 seconds to the software, activation could lead to a "catastrophic" failure.

Muilenburg acknowledged "we made some mistakes" on the development of MCAS, an anti-stall system that automatically pushed the plane's nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control. U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, who heads the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee holding the hearing, pressed Muilenburg on why the company had not required data from crucial airflow sensors known as attack sensors when it originally designed the airplane. Muilenburg said the company had repeatedly asked the same question.

Last week, Indonesia investigators found Boeing failed to grasp risks in the design of MCAS. "The design and certification of the MCAS did not adequately consider the likelihood of loss of control of the aircraft," the report said.

The 737 MAX, when it returns, will have a number of new safeguards. It will take data from the attack sensors and not let MCAS activate more than once before a situation has been resolved. DeFazio asked why Boeing approved MCAS when it was vulnerable to a single point of failure.

DeFazio also questioned why Boeing scrapped initial plans to install an MCAS "annunciator" alert and how pilots could be expected to recover if the system failed, when Boeing failed to disclose details on the MCAS system to pilots. He also hammered Boeing's assumptions on how long it would take pilots to respond to a failure. "I've talked to a lot of pissed off pilots," DeFazio said.

"We need answers. We need reforms on how commercial aircraft are certified," and how manufacturers like Boeing "are watched" by regulators, he added. At one point in the hearing, Representative Rick Larsen of Washington state, where Boeing builds the 737, asked Muilenburg to name three mistakes the company made.

Muilenburg quickly listed Boeing's failure to disclose for months that it had made optional a cockpit alert flagging disagreement between the airflow sensors. "We got that wrong," he said. Muilenburg also said, "clearly, we had some areas to improve" regarding MCAS. And finally, he said the company should have been more "efficient and comprehensive" in its communications and documentation "across all of our shareholders."

But Muilenburg deflected a follow-up question on whether he could name specific individuals who were to blame for these mistakes, noting that larger "teams" were responsible for each of these areas. Later, Congressman Dan Lipinski of Illinois, where Boeing is headquartered, told Muilenburg: "I am not sure what accountability means if you got a $15 million bonus after Lion Air," a reference to the crash in Indonesia.

Muilenburg began his opening remarks by turning and looking directly at family members of the victims seated closely behind him as he apologized for the 346 lives lost in crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. In an earlier statement, DeFazio said the panel was aware of "at least one case where a Boeing manager implored the then-vice president and general manager of the 737 programs to shut down the 737 MAX production line because of safety concerns." Boeing did not comment Tuesday on the allegation.

The hearing, the highest-profile congressional scrutiny of commercial aviation safety in years, heaps pressure on a newly rejiggered Boeing senior management team fighting to repair trust with airline customers and passengers shaken by an eight-month safety ban on its 737 MAX following the two crashes. Muilenburg told reporters on Wednesday he believes the allegation was in response to concerns about a change in the increase of the production rate. He said Boeing was aware of those concerns and had acknowledged them.

Muilenburg said that he had met with some family members of the victims before Wednesday's hearing. When discussing conversations with family members during the hearing, Muilenburg repeatedly shifted in his chair and slowed his speech. "We talked about our commitment to never letting this happen again. Preventing any future accidents like this. One thing I wanted to convey to the families. These stories, are always going to be with us. I wish we could change that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in the area falling under the Bhutta police station here.Superintendent of Pol...

Sourav Ganguly visits Chinnaswamy Stadium, appreciates sub-air system

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Karnataka State Cricket Associations KSCA sub-air system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ganguly on Wednesday also met National Cricket Academys NCA chief R...

Union Min Babul Supriyo slams Mamata after Visva-Bharati VC seeks Central security

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor sought from the Centre to permanently deploy Central Industrial Security Force CISF per...

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Rural Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019