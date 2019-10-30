International Development News
Reliance Brands raises stake in Future101 Design to 17.5 pc

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said its arm Reliance Brands has increased its stake in Future101 Design by 2.5 percent to 17.5 percent. "Reliance Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, has increased its equity shareholding in Future101 Design Private Limited (Future101) by 2.5 percent for a consideration of Rs 2.00 crore, taking its equity shareholding in Future1 01 to 17.5 percent," RIL said in a statement.

Luxury apparel firm Future101 reported an annual turnover of Rs 27.91 crore, Rs 22.18 crore, and Rs 20.85 crore in 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively. No regulatory approvals were required for the said acquisition of shares, it said.

The investment does not fall within related party transaction and none of the company's promoter or promoter group or group companies have interest in Future101, it added.

