International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 02:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres (291,370 hectares) of federal land in California for oil and gas development.

The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity comes nearly four weeks after the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a plan that would allow oil and gas leasing in 11 counties in the Central California coastal region. The move ended a five-year moratorium on leases in the state that were prompted by a legal challenge.

In court papers filed in federal court in San Francisco, the conservation groups argued that the bureau broke the law by failing to analyze the harm drilling would cause to groundwater supplies, climate change, and the potential for earthquakes caused by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. BLM spokeswoman Sarah Webster said in an emailed statement that the agency was reviewing the lawsuit.

The Oct. 4 decision "strikes a balance between resource conservation and energy development consistent with BLM's mission for managing the lands for multiple use and sustained yield," Webster added. The BLM has not held a lease sale in California since 2013, when a judge ruled that the agency illegally issued leases without analyzing the environmental impact of fracking. The agency issued a new environmental study and resource management plan earlier this month.

The plan is one of many ways in which U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to expand oil and gas production on federal lands. Several counties in the area covered by the BLM plan, including Monterey and Santa Cruz, have passed legislation to ban new oil and gas wells.

Also Read: British Indian groups condemn Kashmir protest on Diwali as "Hinduphobia"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs' Mahomes limited again at practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially limited again at practice on Wednesday as he continues to work back from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver. Head coach Andy Reid said before practice Mahomes...

UPDATE 3-Twitter to ban political ads in apparent swipe at Facebook

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the companys chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that won praise from Democrats and scorn from Donald Trumps presidential campaign. Weve made the decision to stop ...

Soccer-Villa edge Wolves to reach League Cup quarters

Goals by Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady saw Aston Villa edge Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday. Five-time winners Villa led at halftime when El Ghazis close-range sho...

UPDATE 9-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and major climate gathering after riots

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of an APEC summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019