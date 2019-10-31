INFLITE and House of Travel partner to offer private charter flight

Kiwi aviation tourism company INFLITE, has partnered with House of Travel's Mix & Match site to offer private charter flight options. Mix & Match are the largest NZ-owned online travel booking agency in the country. This partnership means customers can easily access the fleet of aircraft that INFLITE represents, including private jets, turboprops, and helicopters across New Zealand, Australia the South Pacific and globally.

Charter flights are traditionally perceived to be exclusively for high-end clientele. The pairing with Mix & Match makes these options more accessible to the general public; breaking the stereotypical image of a charter flight customer. Paul Aston, INFLITE's Charter Manager explains; "In the instance of group travel such as sports teams or conference groups, charter flights are affordable and offer the benefit of a flexible schedule along with private terminals for departure and arrivals avoiding standard terminals which often result in delays."

The union of these two companies is believed to be a first in the global aviation industry. Remarks Aston; "The aligning of charter and commercial flight options opens a new door in the travel booking sector."

This partnership provides more choice and flexibility for those wishing to embark on aviation travel. Now, customers can choose from a range of customized aircraft charter options and pair these up with the pre-existing commercial flights – the options are endless.

Aston is delighted with the joining of forces. "Raising the profile of charter flights to the public means they can reap all the advantages these trips have to offer. Flexibility and customization are key benefits of charter flights, therefore, being able to merge these with the commercial flights already on offer results in infinite flight combinations."

This partnership comes on the back of a range of innovations in the aviation and tourism space for INFLITE. The group recently took the bold step of carboNZero certification – the first nationwide aviation operator to do so. INFLITE CEO Adam Joyce says, "As an operator, we're also deeply concerned about climate change so chose to commit to going carboNZero certified. Our businesses take guests into spectacular parts of our country, often inaccessible without the use of aircraft – so it's our responsibility to minimize our impact as much as possible to ensure that our sensitive environments are protected for future generations to come."

The joining of these two industry leaders paves the way for efficient aviation travel for all.