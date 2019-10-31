International Development News
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's factory activity shrinks for 6th month as trade war clouds outlook

  Reuters
  Beijing
  Updated: 31-10-2019 08:31 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 08:23 IST
Factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, pointing to further pressure on its manufacturers as they grapple with the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years. The world's second-largest economy is facing heightened risks from slowing global demand and the Sino-U.S. trade war, adding pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus to avoid a sharper slowdown and bigger job losses.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.3 in October, China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, versus 49.8 in September. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the reading would be unchanged from September.

Weighed down by cooling domestic demand, sluggish investment and a protracted trade war with the United States, China's economic growth slowed to a near 30-year low of 6.0% in the third quarter, raising expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more support measures soon. New export orders fell for the 17th month in a row in October, with the sub-index down to 47.0 from 48.2 in the previous month.

Total new orders, which include those for export and domestic use, fell back to contractionary territory and erased September's fleeting growth, suggesting continued weakness in demand at home. Demand contraction would put a dent on prices and further chip away the already-thin margin for manufacturers. In September, China's producer prices posted the steepest decline in more than three years, while industrial profits shrank for the second month.

Factories continued to shed jobs in October on weakening demand and rising business uncertainties. The sub-index for employment was at 47.3 in October compared with 47.0 the previous month. China's manufacturing sector will remain under pressure in the coming months as the nearly 16-months long Sino-U.S. trade war remains unresolved although Washington and Beijing are working on a first-phase trade accord that could be finalized soon.

"The official PMIs fell by more than expected this month, reinforcing our view that the improvement at the end of Q3 didn't mark the start of a sustained recovery," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics. He said in a research note that the construction index picked up, suggesting that building activity remained a bright spot, but adding this was overshadowed by a large drop in the index for service sector activity.

Growth in China's services sector activity slowed in October, pointing to a further weakening in domestic demand. The official services PMI fell to 52.8 from 53.7 in September, the lowest it has been since February 2016 but still above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion, according to a separate NBS survey.

Beijing has been counting on robust services firms to partly offset sluggish domestic and global demand for its manufactured products. The services sector, which makes up more than 50% of the economy, has been propped up by Chinese consumers' rising wages and robust spending power in recent years. However, the services sector cooled late last year amid a broader economic downturn.

Analysts expect China's central bank will ease policy further by cutting banks' reserve retirement ratios and the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), its new benchmark lending rate. A Reuters poll showed China's gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to 6.2% in 2019 and then hit 5.9% in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

