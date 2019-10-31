Vodafone Idea plummets over 9 pc to hit 52-week low

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday fell over 9 percent in early trade after Care downgraded its rating citing the recent Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. Shares of the telecom operator slumped 8.66 percent to Rs 3.48 apiece - its 52-week low - on the BSE.

Similarly, the stock declined 9.2 percent to Rs 3.45 on the NSE. Vodafone Idea had on Wednesday said Care Ratings has downgraded its rating on 'long-term bank facilities' and non-convertible debentures', citing the recent court ruling on the AGR, and extension of timelines with regard to sale of Indus Tower stake to Bharti lnfratel.

According to the telecom department's initial calculations, Vodafone Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore, while Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore (including license fees and spectrum usage charges).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)