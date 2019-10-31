International Development News
Manthan Software Appoints Manoj Agarwal as Chief Operating Officer

Manthan Software, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Analytics software player today announced the appointment of Manoj Agarwal as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Manoj brings more than 20 years of experience in Technology, Retail and Consumer markets.

As COO, Manoj will have global operating responsibility for Manthan's business, and will develop and direct the company's strategies, structure, capacity, and teams towards the company's revenue and growth objectives. Manoj will report to Atul Jalan, Founder and CEO, Manthan.

Prior to his appointment as COO, Manoj served as Chief Transformation Officer at Future Group, where he was part of the IT Strategy team and had led numerous technology-enabled initiatives, driving organization-wide change management. Prior to this, Manoj worked for a decade in global companies like Procter & Gamble and Atos Origin in the US, where he played key roles in business transformation and information technology.

"I'm very excited with Manoj's appointment in our leadership team, and I view this occasion as a significant moment in our journey to global leadership in our technology markets. We are now embarking on a new phase of significant growth and scale at Manthan, and with his deep experience and ability to lead change, Manoj is ideally placed to work with me and our executive team," said Atul Jalan, Founder and CEO, Manthan.

"We live in the most exciting times today, where math and data-science enabled solutions are changing our decision-making paradigms. We are surrounded by vast variety of data today. Driving autonomous insights by meaningfully connecting the dots is imperative for businesses to survive. I am privileged to be part of the Manthan team, working alongside bright minds to create such experiences and solutions," said Manoj.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/WeAreManthanLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/manthan-systems/

Media Contact: Amit Jainamit.jain@manthan.com+91-9886062866Manthan

