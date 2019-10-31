International Development News
Development News Edition

Herbalife Nutrition Announces 3rd Edition of FIT FAMILIES FEST

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:13 IST
Herbalife Nutrition Announces 3rd Edition of FIT FAMILIES FEST
Image Credit: Flickr

Herbalife Nutrition FIT FAMILIES FEST 2019 is an initiative to support the Honorable Prime Minister's FIT INDIA MOVEMENT and raise awareness about the role of a healthy, active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition for long term health and wellbeing. The 3rd edition of Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 was announced at a press conference today in the presence of Mr. Sunil Chhetri, Captain, Indian National Football Team and Bengaluru FC (Indian Super League) and Mr. Ajay Khanna, Country Head and Vice President, Herbalife Nutrition India.

The Fit Families Fest 2019 brings more fun and fitness for families across four cities, for the first time. Having grown in scale and stature, this time the inspiring and much-anticipated fitness fest is being held in Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. The Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families fest aims to iterate that healthier families make happier families.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Khanna, Country Head and Vice President, Herbalife Nutrition India, said, "We are excited to announce our Fit Families Fest this year and happy to have Sunil Chhetri with us to support the fitness movement which Herbalife had started three years ago. Our vision resonates with the government's initiative of Fit India Movement and we are proud to support the movement through our continuous effort and fulfilling our mission in helping create a healthier and happier world around us."

Mr. Sunil Chhetri, Indian National Football Team Captain, said, "This is a fantastic initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and I am excited to be here to be a part of it. Good nutrition and staying active are crucial to having a happy and healthy life. It's a great idea to make fitness a family activity. An initiative like this augurs well for our country and will help spread the message across India."

The previous editions of Fit Families Fest were held in Bengaluru 2017 and Pune 2018 and were a roaring success with over 2000 fitness enthusiasts participating. The event was flagged off by five-time World Champion Boxer and Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athlete Mary Kom, India's Star Badminton Player Saina Nehwal and Herbalife Nutrition's Fitness Sports Consultant Shayamal Vallabhjee.

Below are the various categories for Fit Families Fest 2019:

1. Individual Category (For those aged 13 and above)

20K cycling

10K running 5K running

2. Family Category

3 Membered fittest family

4 Membered fittest family

Top three winners will be felicitated in each individual category (20km cycling, 10km run, 5km run, and Parkour). Additionally, 2 fittest families will be felicitated – one each from 3 members and 4 member families.

Event schedule:

CITIES

DATES (SUNDAYS)

ADDRESS

Bhubaneswar

November 03, 2019

East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar Railway Station Rd, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751017

Ludhiana

November 10, 2019

Bath Castle, Pakhowal Road, Near Lalton, Ludhiana, Punjab 141116

Ahmedabad

November 17, 2019

Eka Club, The Arena Gate No. 3, Kankaria Road, Beside Dinner Point Hotel, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380002

Hyderabad

November 24, 2019

Anvaya Conventions, Sy No. 235, 236, VN Pally Near, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033

Log on to: www.fitfamiliesfest.com to register yourself and family for the upcoming Fit Families Fest 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, He Dasgupta ...

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moons office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyangs aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the...

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free t...

Basketball-Warriors' Curry breaks left hand in fall

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand on Wednesday, the NBA team announced, marking the latest setback for the franchise. The two-times NBA Most Valuable Player was injured when he landed heavily while drivin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019