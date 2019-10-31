AIIA and FiZ sign MoU for German-Indian knowledge exchange in health sector

An MOU has been signed between All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the Ministry of AYUSH and Frankfurter Innovationszentrum Biotechnologie GmbH (FiZ) here today. The MoU signed by Prof. Tanuja Nesari Director AIIA and Dr Christian Garbe, Managing Director of Frankfurter Innovationszentrum Biotechnologie GmbH (FiZ), was agreed at FiZ on the occasion of the event "German/Indian knowledge exchange regarding current developments in the health care sector" by Dr Garbe with Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, during September of this year.

One important goal of the collaboration is to research in the field of genomics and develop evidence-based guidelines supported with the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning so as to integrate Ayurvedic principles and practices into modern medicine for the wider reach to the masses. Further, the exchange of knowledge and experiences will be another component in the MoU.

Speaking after the signing of the MOU, Dr.Vaidya, Secretary, AYUSH said that the systems appear to be quiet different at first glance. On deeper observation, it appears that both the sciences can support each other. Complementing the traditional Ayurveda Medicine with conventional concepts of Biotechnology is expected in generating evidence that further helps in contributing to global healthcare, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)