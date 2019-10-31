International Development News
Development News Edition

Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:00 IST
Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams
Image Credit: Pixabay

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.

The research was led by the Church of England (CoE) and fund managers after the collapse of a Vale dam in January unleashed an avalanche of mining waste on the Brazilian town of Brumadinho, killing an estimated 300 people. A waste, or tailings dam, is the most common waste disposal method for mining companies, whether they're extracting iron ore, gold or copper. They are among the largest man-made structures on earth, with some towering dozens of meters high and stretching for several kilometers.

The major investors, who manage assets worth a combined $13.5 trillion across a range of industries, wrote to mining companies in April asking for information about tailings dams to be disclosed about every mine they control. They warned they might have to divest their shares unless they had clear information on potential risks.

Of 726 companies contacted, 43% responded. All the major listed miners, including Vale, were among those who replied, according to the investors, jointly led by the CoE Pensions Board and the Swedish AP Funds Council of Ethics. Initial analysis of company disclosures found tailings dams across the globe hold more than 44 billion square meters of waste.

The disclosures so far showed 166 out of 1,635 of tailings dams have had stability issues in their history, although it was unclear how severe those issues had been and the miners said the problems had been addressed, the investors said. The investors and senior mining executives are meeting in London on Thursday to review progress on improving dam safety.

They aim to complete an independent global database by the first anniversary of the Brazilian dam disaster on Jan. 25. John Howchin, secretary-general of the Council on Ethics of the Swedish National Pension Funds and Co-Lead of the Mining & Tailings Safety Initiative, said the investors would redouble efforts to secure the missing disclosures.

"There is simply no excuse to not disclose on a material risk, that as owners of these companies, we need to urgently understand. It is clear that investors' patience with non-disclosing companies will not remain for much longer," he said There are no established global mining industry standards defining what a tailings dam is, how to build one and how to care for it after it is decommissioned.

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an industry trade group, said in March it was working on new tailings dam standards with the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) and ethical investors.

Also Read: PACL investors' refund applications under process: Sebi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Saritha Nair, husband Radhakrishnan sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in solar scam case

A Coimbatore court on Thursday sentenced entrepreneur Saritha Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan to three years imprisonment in connection with the solar panel scam case. Sessions judge Kannan also fined the couple Rs 10,000 each, fail...

Ukraine plans more troop withdrawals in east ahead of peace talks

Ukraine plans more troop withdrawals in the eastern Donbass region as a confidence building measure to help pave the way for four-way peace talks with Russia, France and Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.Ukraines milit...

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.There are no immediate r...

Hyderabad airport begins trials on body scanners

In line with the directive of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security BCAS, the Hyderabad international airport has commenced a three-month trial of the body scanner for passengers. The scanner was placed at the domestic departure terminal, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019