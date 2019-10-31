International Development News
Development News Edition

Maruti WagonR, Hyundai Santro score only 2-star in crash testL Global NCAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:20 IST
Maruti WagonR, Hyundai Santro score only 2-star in crash testL Global NCAP

Maruti Suzuki India's popular hatchback WagonR and rival Hyundai's Santro received only two stars while Datsun RediGo got only one star in crash tests conducted as part of the safer cars for India initiative, according to vehicle safety group Global NCAP. Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, however, scored three stars in the test.

In the sixth round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test, Global NCAP said it chose entry-level versions of Ertiga, WagonR, Santro and the Redigo and as a result only the Ertiga was fitted with at least two airbags as standard while the other models offered only a driver airbag. "The results highlight significant differences in adult occupant protection in cars that meet the latest Indian government vehicle technical regulations," Global NCAP said.

Commenting on the findings, Global NCAP CEO and President David Ward said, "The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no five star performers." The Ertiga achieves a creditable three stars for both adult and child occupant protection, but it's obvious that more can and should be done to improve overall protection levels for cars sold in the market, he added.

"The Indian government's crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complimented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever higher levels of safety," Ward said. Global NCAP said both WagonR and Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. These models offer only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Their structures were rated as unstable.

The RediGo achieved just one star for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The model offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard and its structure was also rated as unstable, the vehicle safety group added. As for the Ertiga, Global NCAP said it achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The model offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as a borderline unstable performance which can and should be improved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Gut bacteria linked to childhood obesity: Study

Researchers have found that gut bacteria and their interactions with the bodys immune cells play a key role in childhood obesity, an advance that may lead to new interventions for managing the community of microbes that live in childrens di...

Kenya should support inclusive growth agenda for securing future growth

Kenya continues to experience steady economic growth, with real GDP expanding on average by 5.6 percent over the last five years 2014-2018. In 2019, however, economic activity has softened to 5.8 percent from 6.3 percent in 2018 according t...

Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform

Washington, Oct 31 AFP Twitter will stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform, the company said, responding to growing concerns over misinformation from politicians on social media. Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted th...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019