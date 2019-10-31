Micky Metals to expand presence in neighbouring states

Micky Metals, a leading manufacturer of TMT bars in West Bengal, is planning to expand its marketing presence in neighbouring states, a company official said on Thursday. The company, which has a manufacturing facility in West Bengal's Birbhum district, is currently selling its products in the state only, Micky Metals' Director Saket Agarwal said.

"Bengal is a vital market for TMT manufacturers. We plan to expand our marketing presence in the neighbouring states of Bihar, North-East, Jharkhand and Odisha in one year's time", he told reporters here. He said that there are nearly 25 TMT bar (used for home construction) manufacturers in West Bengal and out of which, some were selling branded products.

The company's revenue was at Rs 143 crore in the last fiscal and the same is expected to touch Rs 175 crore in the current financial year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)