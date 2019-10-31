TMC names candidates for bypolls to 3 Bengal assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced its candidate list for bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal, to be held on November 25. The by-elections are scheduled to be held in Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in West Midnapore district, Karimpur in Nadia and Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur, which are currently held by the BJP, TMC and the Congress respectively.

"We have nominated Pradip Sarkar to Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat, Tapan Deb Singha to Kaliaganj and Bimalendu Singha Roy to Karimpur. We are confident of winning all the three seats," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said. The bypoll to Kaliaganj seat was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy while Kharagpur Sadar seat fell vacant after BJP's Dilip Ghosh was elected from Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Karimpur assembly constituency also fell vacant after TMC's Mahua Moitra emerged victorious from the Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat..

